Russian figure skaters settle in Olympic village, take coronavirus tests

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The Russian national figure skating team settled in the Olympic Village in Beijing, and is waiting for the results of coronavirus tests, Alexander Gorshkov, the President of the Russian Figure Skating Federation, told TASS.

Russian figure skaters on Tuesday arrived in Beijing to compete in the Olympics, landing at 12:20 local time (7:20 Moscow time). Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin will arrive in Beijing a little later on a flight from Moscow.

"We got there, everything is fine," Gorshkov said. "Athletes, doctors, and masseurs of the national team settled in the Olympic Village, underwent tests for coronavirus. We are waiting for the results."

On Monday, the federation's press service said that the tests of all the skaters of the Olympic team who were at the training camp in Krasnoyarsk came back negative.