Team ROC to be Beijing Olympics favorite if it avoids COVID infection — IIHF president

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. Russian ice hockey players will be "one of the favorites" during the Beijing Olympics, if they manage to avoid catching COVID, says International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif.

Russian athletes won Olympic gold in 2018. The team will arrive in Beijing on February 3.

"Russia prepares for the OG in Beijing seriously, [it] stopped the KHL [season] earlier," Tardif told TASS. "If it keeps the players away from the COVID, Team Russia will be one of the favorites."

The KHL 2021/22 season was suspended in mid-January due to multiple COVID cases among the players. The League postponed a number of matches, but has made no decision yet on when the championship will resume.

The men’s tournament will take place between February 9 and 20.