Beijing Olympics unlikely to use multiple medal rule for ice hockey, IIHF’s Tardif says

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. The organizers of the Beijing Olympics ice hockey tournament are unlikely to use the new rule about multiple medals, and both women and men tournaments will have only one champion, International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif told TASS.

According to the Olympics rules, two sets of gold and bronze medals could be awarded, if both teams fail to aggregate enough players - 15 field players and two goalkeepers.

"Only one gold medal for men and one gold for women," Tardif said. "About COVID, what is fair and what is not: for sure, respecting the rules gives better chance to stay negative, but sometimes that’s like injury - bad luck."

According to the IIHF president, a victory at the Olympics will be facilitated both by good players’ health and good training.

"Health will help, preparation [will help] too, but it will be [decided] on the ice. A gold medal will have the same value as usual, the winner will deserve it," he said.

The women’s’ tournament will begin on February 4, while the men’s tournament will begin on February 9.