IIHF’s Tardif expects some hockey players to test positive for COVID during Olympics

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) President Luc Tardif expects some Olympic players to test positive for COVID, he said in an interview for TASS.

The women’s Olympic tournament will kick off on February 4, while the men’s tournament will begin on February 9. Due to the COVID pandemic, the Czech men’s team is training with only seven field players.

"I worry more about the COVID Protocol not made for a professional team sport. Most professional players will arrive late, and play in their clubs till the last moment, not isolated," Tardif said. "The level of the test here will be really difficult, and we will certainly have few cases. I hope [that would be] not enough to stop the tournament. Fingers crossed."

The Olympic Games will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20.