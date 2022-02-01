Press center for reporters outside Olympic ‘bubble’ opens in Beijing

BEIJING, February 1. /TASS/. A press center for journalists working outside the "bubble" of the Beijing Olympic Games officially opened on Tuesday, a TASS correspondent reported from the site.

Due to a complex epidemiological situation, all Olympic facilities - sports venues, the media center, Olympic villages - are located inside the so-called bubble. It is impossible both to leave it and to get inside. The main media center for those journalists who arrived from abroad is functioning inside the "bubble."

The press center outside the enclosed system is opened for those reporters who permanently live and work in Beijing and will cover the Olympics-related events outside the "bubble."

As head of the media center’s organizing committee Xu Hejian said at a press conference on Tuesday, more than 1,700 Chinese and foreign journalists representing 432 media outlets will work there. "Including 1,251 Chinese journalists from 279 media outlets of continental China, 453 foreign reporters from 130 foreign media outlets and 66 correspondents from 23 media organizations of Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan," he explained.

The press center is located at the Beijing International Hotel in downtown Beijing. In order to get inside, it is necessary to present the accreditation, a "green" health code, a PCR test made within 48 hours and pass a security check. The center has conference halls, work and relaxation zones for journalists, a coffee break zone, a photo exhibit dedicated to the Olympic Games and an exhibit of photos of China, a souvenir shop selling Olympic merchandise and many other features. Additionally, the center has a special creativity zone where the reporters can try their hand at painting ceramic plates, calligraphy and other activities.

A PCR-testing station has been set up at the press center where the accredited journalists can be tested free of charge.