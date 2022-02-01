Russian Olympic Committee’s bobsleigh, skeleton and ski jumping teams arrive in Beijing

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. A plane with Russian Olympic Committee (ROC)’s bobsleigh, skeleton and ski jumping teams on board landed in Beijing’s airport at 09:38 local time (04:38 Moscow time).

ROC bobsleigh team lists Rostislav Gaityukevich and Maxim Andrianov, who participated in this season’s World Cup events. Nadezhda Sergeyeva and Anastasia Makarova will take part in the two-woman competition, while Sergeyeva will also take part in women’s monobob event.

The team also includes pushers: Mikhail Mordasov, Pavel Travkin, Vasily Kondratenko, Alexey Pushkarev, Alexey Laptev, Dmitry Lopin and reserve pusher Alexander Yefimov. Yulia Belomestnykh and Yelena Mamedova will be pushers for the women’s team, while Yulia Yegoshenko will be a reserve pusher.

The ROC skeleton team lists Yelena Nikitina, Yulia Kanakina, Alina Tararychenkova, Alexander Tretyakov, Yevgeny Rukosuyev and Daniil Romanov.

The ski jumping squad lists Yevgeny Klimov, Daniil Sadreyev, Roman Trofimov, Ilya Mankov, Irina Avvakumova, Sofya Tikhonova, Alexandra Kustova and Irma Makhinya. Mikhail Nazarov will be in reserve.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital of Beijing on February 4-20.