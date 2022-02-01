Russian Olympic Committee’s figure skating team leaves for Beijing

KRASNOYARSK, February 1. /TASS/. A plane carrying the figure skating team of the Russian Olympic Committee to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics departed from the airport of Russia’s Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk at 08:41 local time on Tuesday (03:41 Moscow time).

The press service of the Figure Skating Federation of Russia said on Monday that all athletes tested negative for COVID-19 prior to the departure.

Mark Kondratyuk, Andrey Mozalev and Yevgeny Semenenko will represent Russia in men’s figure skating competition of the Beijing Olympics. The women’s team lists Kamila Valiyeva, Anna Shcherbakova and Alexandra Trusova. Anastasia Mishina/Alexander Gallyamov, Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov and Alexandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovsky will compete in the pairs’ event. The ice dance contestants are Viktoria Sinitsina/Nikita Katsalapov, Alexandra Stepanova/Ivan Bukin, Diana Davis/Gleb Smolkin.

Semenenko replaced Mikhail Kolyada, who earlier tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital of Beijing on February 4-20.