Russian players clean of COVID-19 ahead of 2022 UEFA Futsal Euro quarterfinals match

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Initial tests for COVID-19 of the Russian team’s players, coaching and assisting staff, returned negative results ahead of the 2022 UEFA (the Union of European Football Associations) Futsal Championship’s match against Georgia on February 1, the Russian team’s press office announced to TASS on Monday.

"There were no reported positive cases as of today," the press office said in its statement.

"Initial testing [ahead of the match with Georgia] returned negative results," the statement reads. "The follow-up testing procedure is scheduled for tomorrow morning."

"The staff of the Russian team’s medical personnel resorts to all possible measures of safety," the statement added.

The 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship is held between January 19 and February 6 in Amsterdam and Groningen, the Netherlands. Russia finished first in its Group C playing against the teams from Slovakia, Croatia and Poland.

Georgia finished 2nd in Group D playing against Spain, Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegowina. Both Russia and Georgia are scheduled to clash on Tuesday for the semifinals birth of the 2022 UEFA Futsal Championship.