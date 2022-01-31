Sweden replaces two ice hockey defensemen after positive COVID-19 tests at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 31. /TASS/. Two defense players of the Swedish national ice hockey team, bound for the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, have tested positive for COVID-19 and would be replaced by substitutes, the press service of the national team announced on Monday.

The players at the issue are Emil Djuse and Erik Gustafsson, according to the national team’s website. They would be replaced by players from Russia-based Kontinental Hockey Club (KHL) Theodor Lennstrom (Torpedo hockey club) and Philip Holm (Jokerit Helsinki hockey club).

The ice hockey competition at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing will run between February 9 and 20.

Sweden was placed in Group C alongside with the national teams of Finland, Latvia and Slovakia. Reigning Olympic Champions Team ROC will be vying to defend their Olympic champions’ title in Group B with the national squads from the Czech Republic, Denmark and Switzerland; while Group A comprises the teams of Canada, China, Germany and the United States.

The US-based National Hockey League (NHL) reported on December 22 that its players would not be participating in the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games. This decision was made "because the League's regular-season schedule has been disrupted as a result of increasing COVID-19 cases and a rising number of postponed games," according to the NHL press office.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.