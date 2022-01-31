Russian head coach praises ‘outstanding’ Chinese hospitality at Olympic village

BEIJING, January 31. /TASS/. Russian athletes and coaches residing in the Yanqing Olympic Village have been impressed by the hospitality of the local staff, Head Coach of the Russian luge team Sergey Chudinov told TASS on Monday.

Russian lugers arrived in Beijing on January 28, settling in the Olympic village located 75 kilometers from China’s capital.

"The welcoming attitude of the Olympic Village’s local staff is above and beyond <…>," the Russian head coach said. "We feel comfortable in the hotel rooms, it is warm [there], sometimes we even open the windows. And it is so wonderful here, the Chinese say that this is the most beautiful [Olympic] village. The place near the top starting point for skiers offers a stunning view. Yesterday, we went there, and everyone was over the moon, [once they saw] this amazing landscape," Chudinov noted.

The Olympic events will take place in three clusters at once: in Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. The Russian luge team includes Roman Repilov, Semen Pavlichenko, Alexander Gorbatsevich, Victoria Demchenko, Ekaterina Katnikova, Tatiana Ivanova, as well as two teams competing in double luge - Alexander Denisiev and Vladislav Antonov, Andrey Bogdanov and Yury Prokhorov.

The Olympic luge competition will kick off on February 5, with two men’s singles races being held. On February 6, two final races are going to take place, following which the winners will be determined.