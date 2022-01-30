Russia’s Daniil Medvedev defeated by Spain’s Rafael Nadal in Australian Open finals

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. The No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev of Russia, has been defeated by Rafael Nadal of Spain, seeded sixth, in the final game of the of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Russian tennis player lost 2-6, 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. World No. 1 Djokovic did not take part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.

World No. 5 Nadal, 35, is the winner of 90 ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) tournaments in addition to winning 21 Grand Slam Tournaments, which is a record. The Spaniard is a two-time Olympic champion and a five-time Davis Cup champion.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, is currently rated World No. 2 in the ATP Rankings List and is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament was played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money.