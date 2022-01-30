Participants in Beijing 2022 Olympics to get presents for Chinese New Year

BEIJING, January 30./TASS/. Athletes and coaches who have arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympics will get presents for the Chinese New Year, the Organizing Committee told TASS on Sunday.

The Chinese New Year also known as the lunar new year is marked on February 1. The Olympic Games begin on February 4.

"We have information about presents for the athletes and coaches, but there will also be activities for the journalists at the Main Media Center within the framework of this holiday," the press service said.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.