Over 30 athletes, officials test positive upon arriving in Beijing for Winter Olympics

BEIJING, January 30./TASS/. Chinese authorities have detected 34 new coronavirus cases among the athletes and officials who arrived in Beijing for the Winter Olympic Games, the Organizing Committee reported on Sunday.

As many as 875 people arrived in China on January 29, including 355 athletes and officials and 502 "representatives of other interested parties," it said. Thirty-four people tested positive for coronavirus, including 16 among the athletes and officials.

Last Thursday, Russian biathlon coach Sergey Bashkirov told TASS that he tested positive for coronavirus upon arriving in Beijing for the Winter Olympics. The test on Friday was negative.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.