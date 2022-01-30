Russian skiers arrive in Beijing for 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, January 30. /TASS/. Russian ski racing team arrived in Beijing for participation in the Olympics. The athletes landed in the Shoudu airport at 09:26 local time.

The Olympic team include triple 2018 Olympics silver medalist Alexander Bolshunov, two-time World Champion Sergey Ustyugov, Alexey Chervotkin, Ivan Yakimushkin, Denis Spitsov, Alexander Terentyev, Ilya Semikov, and Artyom Maltsev. The female team includes 2018 bronze medalist Natalya Nepryayeva, double 2018 bronze medalist Yulia Stupak, Tatiana Sorina, Anastasia Rygalina, Veronika Stepanova, Khristina Matsokina, Liliya Vasilyeva and Maria Istomina.

On January 27, Russian biathlon, ice skating, female hockey and short-track athletes arrived in Beijing. Russian lugers arrived the next day.

The winter Olympics will take place in Beijing between February 4 and 20.