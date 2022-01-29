Russian athletes capable of competing for one-third of medals at Beijing Games - official

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. Russian athletes are capable of competing for a third of all medals at the Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Olympic Committee chief Stanislav Pozdnyakov told Rossiya-1’s Sergey Brilev.

The goal of Russian athletes is to enter the top three of the Olympic medal tally in Beijing, where 109 sets of medals will be up for grabs.

"We have an eye on freestyle athletes who performed well at the past games," Pozdnyakov noted. "We have a team of young and experienced snowboarders who won titles at previous world championships. It offers hope that we will be successful," he added.

"We should not forget about speed skating and short track speed skating. Our athletes are prepared to compete for a third of all medals. If everyone gets there, our team will be the best in years," the ROC chief emphasized.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing will take place on February 4-20.