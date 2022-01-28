Beijing Olympics boycott drags world back to Cold War — Lukashenko

MINSK, January 28. /TASS/. A boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics drags the world back to the realities of the Cold War, and sport is corrupted by politics, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Friday in a message to the Belarusian people and parliament.

"Speaking of sports, we have to say that high-performance sports today are corrupted by politics. The boycott of the upcoming Olympics brings the world back to the realities of the Cold War," he said.

Lukashenko stated that sport should be kept apart from politics. "For us, the Olympics in China is a guarantee that sport will remain a sport, and our athletes can compete without pressure and political intrigue," he stressed.

"Dear athletes, our whole country will be rooting for you. When competing, each of you should understand that you hold the hearts of all Belarusians. Today society needs real heroes and patriots of their country more than ever, and you must show results, no matter what it may cost you," the head of the republic said to the athletes.

On December 6 the United States announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, a decision which means that no officials will accompany the US athletes to China. The US position was supported by Australia, Britain, Canada and other countries.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20, and the Paralympic Games will run from March 4-13.