MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev defeated Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the Australian Open - the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.

The match ended with 7:6 (7:5), 4:6, 6:4, 6:1 score in Russia’s favor. Now, Medvedev will face Spain’s Rafael Nadal. The match will take place on January 30.