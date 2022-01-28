Luge team from Russia arrives in Beijing to participate in Olympics

BEIJING, January 28. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic luge team arrived in Beijing on Friday to take part in the upcoming Olympic Games.

Their plane landed in Beijing Capital International Airport at 09:35 local time (04:35 Moscow time).

The team lists Roman Repilov, Semyon Pavllichenko, Alexander Gorbatsevich, Viktoria Demchenko, Yekaterina Katnikova and Tatyana Ivanova. Two Russian teams of luge doubles also arrived in China: Alexander Denisyev/Vladislav Antonov and Andrey Bogdanov/Yury Prokhorov.

On January 27, Russian biathletes, speed skaters, female hockey players and short track speed skaters landed in Beijing.

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games will be held in the Chinese capital between February 4 and 20. Luge competitions are scheduled for Feburary 6-10.