FIFA includes 14 Russian referees into its 2022 international list

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. International football governing body FIFA has included 14 Russian referees into its Refereeing International List for 2022, the Russian Football Union’s press service said.

The following Russian referees were qualified to officiate international games under the FIFA aegis: Vladislav Bezborodov, Nadezhda Gorinova, Sergey Ivanov, Sergey Karasev, Marina Krupskaya, Yevgeny Kukulyak, Pavel Kukuyan, Kirill Levnikov, Alexey Matyunin, Vitaly Meshkov, Vladimir Moskalev, Vera Opeikina, Alexandra Ponomareva and Anastasia Pustovoytova.

Ivanov, Karasev, Meshkov and Moskalev are also eligible for the position of video assistant referees (VAR).

Besides, a total of 16 Russians were selected as assistant referees: Yegor Bolkhovitin, Sabina Valiyeva, Andrey Vereteshkin, Maxim Gavrilin, Valery Danchenko, Igor Demeshko, Yana Yeleferenko, Yekaterina Kozyreva, Yekaterina Kurochkina, Alexey Lunev, Dmitry Mosyakin, Valentin Murashov, Yulia Petrova, Dmitry Safyan and Yekaterina Chernova.