Russian biathlon team member tests positive for COVID-19 before Olympic kickoff

MOSCOW, January 27. /TASS/. The head of the service group of the Russian biathlon team Alexander Pechersky tested positive for COVID-19, the press service of the Russian Biathlon Union reports.

Pechersky will not be able to assist the team at the Beijing Olympic Games. He will be replaced by Dmitry Blinov, who was on the reserve list of the Olympic service team.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20. The competition program for biathletes will start on February 5 in the mixed relay.