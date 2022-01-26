Russia, China to stand together against attempts to politicize sports, vows ambassador

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Russia and China have great potential for sports cooperation and intend to mutually push back against attempts to politicize sports, Chinese Ambassador to Moscow Zhang Hanhui said on Wednesday during a video conference meeting with Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin and Director of China's General Administration of Sport Gou Zhongwen.

"We have great potential in developing exchanges and cooperation in winter sports. We also reaffirm our will to defend the Olympic spirit and oppose the politicization of sports," he proclaimed.

For his part, Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov, who also took part in the video conference, noted that Moscow has always supported the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. "Russia has always supported the Beijing Winter Olympics and opposed any form of politicizing sports. A large delegation from our country - more than 500 people in total - is scheduled to participate in the Beijing Winter Olympics opening ceremony. More than 200 Russian athletes will participate in all sport disciplines," the diplomat added.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20. The US and a number of its Western partners have announced a diplomatic boycott of the Olympic Games.