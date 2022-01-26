Russia’s Daniil Medvedev advances to Australian Open semis

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. The No. 2 seed, Daniil Medvedev, has beaten Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year.

The Russian tennis player won 6-7 (4-7), 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 7-5, 6-4 in the match that lasted 4 hours 38 minutes. Auger-Aliassime is seeded ninth at the tournament.

It was Medvedev’s 12th victory in a row at Grand Slam tournaments. In the semis, he will face Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had made it through to the semifinals after a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory against Italy’s Jannik Sinner.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, is currently rated World No. 2 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.