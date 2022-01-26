Some 72 Russian athletes likely to take part in Beijing Paralympics — delegation head

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Some 72 Russian athletes are going to take part in the Beijing Paralympics, while the whole delegation will include 190 people, Acting President of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), chief of the Russian delegation to the Winter Games Pavel Rozhkov said on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was reported that the Winter Paralympics team will be approved by February 18. The main part of the Russian delegation is going to arrive in the Chinese capital on February 25. It is planned that the delegation will include 190 people. The Paralympics will take place in Beijing from March 4 to 13.

"As many as 72 athletes will likely take part," Rozhkov noted. "A total of 90 athletes will participate in the final stage of training."

The RPC’s acting president also mentioned that the Russian athletes would be able to partake in international competitions if they complied with anti-doping requirements. "Concerning anti-doping testing, the RPC’s membership [in the International Paralympic Committee] is conditionally restored. Athletes will be able to participate in international competitions if they comply with the minimum anti-doping requirements," Rozhkov pointed out.

"Currently, some 106 athletes have not been fully tested," the RPC’s acting president said. "Today, there aren’t the complications like before the Tokyo Olympics, when over 1,000 tests were required."

Furthermore, the head of the Russian delegation emphasized that almost all athletes of the national team, as well as personnel, have been inoculated against COVID-19.