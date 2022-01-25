IOC comments on Ukraine’s ban for its athletes to mingle with Russians at 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. National Olympic Committees (NOCs) have the right to establish their own rules, which are not contradictory to the Olympic Charter, the press office of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) told TASS on Tuesday.

Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Minister Vadim Guttsait said on Monday that the country’s athletes would be prohibited from being near Russians and the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) flag at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games, which kick off next month in China’s Beijing.

"For the Olympic teams the NOCs are the sole and autonomous authority," the IOC press office disclosed in a statement for TASS. "They are all aware of the Olympic Charter which applies at the Olympic Games."

Vitaly Smirnov, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, said Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Ministry violated the Olympic Charter and blackmailed the country’s athletes by banning them from taking pictures with Russians at the upcoming Winter Games in China.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.