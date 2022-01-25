Russian sports chief discusses potential medals for national team at 2022 Olympics

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. Russian athletes are most likely to vie for medals biathlon, figure skating and cross-country-skiing events at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said in an interview with China’s CGTN television channel.

"I am expecting Russian athletes to be successful at the Olympics," Matytsin said. "Following the past season, we are optimistic about [winning medals at] the Games in the biathlon, cross-country skiing and figure skating events."

At the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea’s PyeongChang, the Russian national Olympic team competed under the status of the Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) because the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) membership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) was suspended at that time.

Russian athletes finished in 13th place on the overall medals table at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang having won two gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Stanislav Pozdnyakov said earlier in the month that the team of Russian athletes is capable of finishing the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympics in China within the top-three in the overall medals’ standings.

Beijing’s 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.