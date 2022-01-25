Beijing expects 3,000 athletes from 90 countries, regions to come to Olympics — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The capital of China during the Olympics will play host to about 3,000 athletes from about 90 countries and regions, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Support to the Beijing Olympics comes not only from the Chinese people, but also the international community," Xi Jinping said at a meeting with Thomas Bach, president of the International Olympic Committee, according to China’s Foreign Ministry. "This time, about 3,000 athletes from about 90 countries and regions will take part in the Games."

China pays a lot of attention to make sure athletes coming to Beijing want for nothing, Xi Jinping said. "We are absolutely confident that we’ll be able to guarantee health and safety for the participants of the contests, other interested persons and residents of China," he said.