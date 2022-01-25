China has been preparing for Olympics for over 6 years, sure of its success — Xi Jinping

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. Chinese authorities have been preparing for the Winter Olympic Games for more than six years and are completely confident that they will be successful, China’s leader Xi Jinping said during a meeting with President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach at the Diaoyutai state guesthouse on Tuesday.

"We have been preparing for the Beijing Olympics for more than six years, everything has already been arranged. The competitions will begin soon and they will be successful," China’s Foreign Ministry quoted him as saying. "China will honor its commitment to present to the world a streamlined, safe and splendid Olympic Games," the Chinese president said.

According to China’s leader, the Beijing Olympics is a "global sporting event which for the first time during the pandemic will take place as scheduled." He added that the main goal of the Beijing Olympic Games is "to engage 300 mln people in winter sports."

"And this aspiration has already become real. In China, the Beijing Olympic Games has stimulated the development of industries related to winter sports and the corresponding economic sector," he concluded.

The 24th Winter Olympic Games will be held in Beijing from February 4 to 20, 2022, and the Paralympic Games will run from March 4 to 13.