Team ROC to do everything in Beijing to prove high class of Russian sport, Putin believes

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his certainty that Team ROC will do everything it can during the Beijing Olympics to once again prove the high standards of the Russian sports school. He made this remark during his video conference meeting with the athletes on Tuesday.

"We believe that our athletes - the Russian Federation national team - will do everything it can to prove the high class of the Russian sports school and to delight its fans. I wish you all the best and good luck," Putin said.

Speaking to ice hockey player Yegor Yakovlev, Putin noted that he, being a champion of the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics "must be well aware of how the country reacts to what our hockey team does on the ice."

"Russia likes winter sports - both figure skating and ice hockey. This always takes a special place, although other winter sports have a lot of fans as well. But, I believe, ice hockey matches attract the most fans," Putin noted. "We know that there are no easy matches at the Olympics, we understand that all this is difficult, but we will sincerely root for you and hope for success," he added.