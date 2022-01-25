Russian Olympic Committee approves final team membership for Beijing Olympics

MOSCOW, January 25. /TASS/. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) approved the team members for the Beijing Olympics, which includes 212 athletes, the ROC press office announced on Tuesday.

The Olympic delegation will include 461 members; besides the athletes, the delegation will also include coaches, personnel, management and employees of the Federal Medical-Biological Agency.

There are 103 female and 109 male athletes on the Russian team. At present, the issue of two additional quotas for the men’s freestyle mogul discipline in the skiing event is being considered.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13. Russia will be represented in all athletic disciplines. Overall, the athletes will compete for 109 sets of medals.