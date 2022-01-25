Putin commends Russian athletes on passing selection for Olympic team amid pandemic

NOVO-OGARYOVO, January 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday met the Russian Olympic team and commended them on their perseverance in going through the selection for the Games amid the pandemic.

"The epidemic situation has of course seriously changed our usual lifestyles," he said. "But you have been able to overcome these difficulties, strengthen your willpower, the will to win and pass through all the stages of the selection for the Olympics."

"Many of you have taken the top lines of global ratings," Putin went on to say.

The president said the team members are now looking forward to competing in the Games.

"We know you were going to them through years of hard and exhausting training, defeats and victories," he said. "You have proved with your track record that you are worthy of continuing the great traditions of Russian sports."

Russian athletes will compete in new and traditional sports of the Olympic program, the president said.

"Al this has become possible to a great extent thanks to coaches and specialists that tirelessly work with teams; thanks to the help from our sponsors and members of the Fund for the Support of Olympians and of course the efforts by the Russian regions that create the conditions that are required for high-quality training of athletes," Putin said.

The Olympic Games will take place in Beijing from February 4 to 20.