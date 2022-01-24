Russian member of IOC says Ukraine athletes are forced to do political bidding at Olympics

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Vitaly Smirnov, an honorary member of the International Olympic Committee, said Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Ministry violated the Olymic Charter and blackmailed the country’s athletes by banning them from taking photographs alongside Russians during awarding ceremonies at the Winter Games in Beijing.

Ukraine’s Youth and Sports Minister Vadim Guttsait said that the country’s athletes will be prohibited from being near Russians and the Russian Olympic Committee flag at the Olympic Games in Beijing.

"Everything depends on how dependent Ukrainian athletes are on the government agency," Smirnov said, when asked if Ukrainian athletes will violate the ban. "They may be getting scholaships or be otherwise dependent in terms of money."

"This is downright blackmail and coercion of the athletes to do political bidding," Smirnov went on to say. "How is it possible to place a ban on saying hello to another athlete? It’s a blow to the Olympic spirit."

Smirnov said the Olympic Charter bans discrimination of athletes for political motives.

"This case is unprecedented," he said.

The Beijing Olympics are taking place from February 4-20. During the Tokyo Olympics, Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh was criticized at home after she posed for a joint photo with Russia’s Maria Lasitskine, a high jumper that won gold. Maguchikh won bronze.