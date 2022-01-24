FINA postpones Fukuoka-hosted 2022 World Championships because of COVID-19

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The 2022 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan have been postponed to 2023 because of COVID-19, President of the Russian Swimming Federation, and member of the Bureau of the International Swimming Federation (FINA) Vladimir Salnikov told TASS.

Originally, the world championship was to be held from July 16 to August 1, 2021. Because of the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics, the World Aquatics Championships were scheduled for May 13-29, 2022.

"The FINA bureau met Friday and voted to postpone the World Championships to 2023 due to the pandemic and other issues related to organizing the arrival and accommodation of participants in the coronavirus environment. No alternative options for the World Championships were presented," Salnikov said.

Salnikov explained that the exact dates of the World Championships in 2023 have not yet been determined. The World Championship in 2023 was supposed to be held in Doha. In 2025 the tournament is to take place in Kazan.

At the World Aquatics Championships, contenders vie for medals in swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, and synchronized swimming. The last world championship was held in 2019 in Gwangju, South Korea.