Chinese officials unveil number of arrivals who tested positive for COVID at Olympics

TASS, January 24. Chinese authorities have registered six new COVID-19 cases among members of foreign delegations, who arrived in Beijing, the Olympic Organizing Committee said on Monday.

On January 23, 529 delegation members arrived in China, some 153 of which were athletes and officials, and 376 others were the representatives of other interested parties. PCR testing pinpointed four new cases of the infection: among athletes and officials one positive case was uncovered, and three others among representatives of other parties concerned. Two more cases of the infection were detected among those who had previously arrived at the Olympics, with their confirmation tests turning out to be positive.

On Sunday, as many as eight members of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) arrived in Beijing.

Andrey Konokotin, who is heading the Russian team’s mission to the Olympics, told TASS that their COVID-19 test results were negative.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20.