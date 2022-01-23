Russian biathlon racers second in men 4x7.5 km relay at IBU World Cup stage in Italy

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Naton Babikov, Daniil Serokhvoskov, Alexander Loginov, and Eduard Latypov finished second in the men 4x7.5 km relay competition of the 7th stage of the 2021/2022 International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Italy’s Antholz-Anterselva on Sunday.

Norway won the relay clearing the 4x7.5 km distance having used four additional bullets. The Russian team was one minute and 57.2 seconds behind with one penalty lap and 12 additional bullets. Germany came in third (+2,04.4; 0+4).

The IBU 2021/2022 Biathlon World Cup (BWC) is held between November 27, 2021 and March 20, 2022. The competition kicked off in ·stersund, Sweden, and is scheduled to end in Norway’s Holmenkollen.