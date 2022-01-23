Russia’s MMA fighter Nurmagomedov defeats US’ Stamann in UFC fight

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Russia’s MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov has defeated Codi Stamann of the US in a fight of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). The UFC 270 tournament is now underway in Anaheim.

The bantamweight bout ended in the first round, with Nurmagomedov winning by using a chokehold.

Nurmagomedov, who is 29 years old, has 15 wins and two defeats in mixed martial arts he now. The 32-year-old Stamann has 19 wins, 5 losses and one draw.

The UFC (the Ultimate Fighting Championship) is the largest MMA (mixed martial arts) promotion event around the globe featuring the world’s top-rank fighters. Many Russian fighters take part in the UFC competitions.