Russian biathlon racers second in women 4x6 km relay at IBU World Cup stage in Italy

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Valeriia Vasnetcova, Uliana Nigmatullina, Kristina Reztsova and Kazakevich Irina finished second in the women 4x6 km relay competition of the 7th stage of the 2021/2022 International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Italy’s Antholz-Anterselva on Saturday.

Norway won the relay clearing the 4x6 km distance in 1:12:54.1, having skied one penalty lap and using ten additional bullets. The Russian team was 24.6 seconds behind with three penalty laps and 12 additional bullets. France came in third (+32.6; 0+13).

The IBU 2021/2022 Biathlon World Cup (BWC) is held between November 27, 2021 and March 20, 2022. The competition kicked off in ·stersund, Sweden, and is scheduled to end in Norway’s Holmenkollen.