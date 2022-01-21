Russia announces its national Alpine Skiing team’s roster for 2022 Winter Olympics

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. The Russian Alpine Ski Federation has announced on Friday a roster of national athletes bound for 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, according to federation’s press office.

The team’s final roster, led by Head Coach Anastasia Popokova, includes Alexander Andriyenko, Alexander Khroshilov, Ivan Kuznetsov as well as Polina Melnikova, Yulia Pleshkova, Yekaterina Tkachenko and Anastasia Gornostayeva.

The mentioned-above athletes are set to take off for the Olympics from Europe, where they are currently participating in various tournaments.

The Russian athletes are set to take off to Beijing in three groups: namely on February 2, February 4 and February 7.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.