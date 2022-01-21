Beijing Olympics torch relay to run on February 2-4 — TV

BEIJING, January 21. /TASS/. The Olympic Torch Relay of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games will be held on February 2-4, China Central Television reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, the relay will take place at three key locations for the games, including Beijing, the capital’s Yanqing District and the Hebei Province’s city of Zhangjiakou.

The Olympic flame was brought to the Chinese capital from Athens on October 20. The torch relay’s commencement ceremony is scheduled to take place in Beijing on February 2. According to China Central Television, about 50 torchbearers will participate in the relay.

China is currently working on the finishing touches for the Olympic Games. On January 22, the second rehearsal of the Olympic opening ceremony will be held at the National Stadium, also known as the Bird's Nest, which hosted the opening ceremony of the 29th Summer Olympics in 2008.

Foreign delegations are expected to start arriving in China next week with the official opening of three Olympic villages in Beijing, the Yanqing District and Zhangjiakou scheduled for January 27.

The 24th Winter Olympics will be held in Beijing on February 4-20 and the Paralympics will take place on March 4-13. Beijing will be the first city in the world to host both the Summer (2008) and the Winter Olympic Games.