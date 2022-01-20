Russian sports chief alarmed with national athletes abroad preparing for 2022 Olympics

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The presence of Russian national athletes at training camps abroad before the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China is ‘very alarming,’ Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Thursday.

"I have pointed out the necessity of maintaining a strict regime during the final stage of preparations," Matytsin said speaking at the session of the Russian Olympic Committee’s (ROC) Executive Board in Moscow on Thursday.

"A quarantine regime was introduced practically at all federal training bases, where our national teams are training under the ‘bubble mode,’" he continued.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko announced last month that ten training camps were opened in Russia for national athletes ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing considering the climate in China.

"We are particularly concerned with our athletes’ currently staying abroad, and I have personally pointed out to the fact that our head coaches and accompanying specialists are responsible for safeguard measures to shield athletes from encountering possible risks of catching the virus," Matytsin said.

As of today, the Russian national Olympic team of cross-country skiers is staying at a training camp in Italy. Team’s Head Coach Yury Borodavko told TASS earlier in the day that the squad would be ready to test the racing tracks in China as part of their trainings on January 31.

"We will arrive in Beijing in the morning of January 30," Borodavko said. "If speaking about the start of the training sessions I should say that we will proceed from how tiresome our flight would be for all of us. But, we are planning to hold our first practice on January 31."

In line with anti-COVID-19 measures at the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China, all unvaccinated participants of the major global event must be placed under 21-day quarantine upon their arrival.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games announced to TASS on October 4 that athletes inoculated with Russian-made anti-COVID-19 vaccines would be allowed to participate in the 2022 Winter Games.

Russia has so far registered five COVID-19 vaccines. They are Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology, EpiVacCorona and EpiVacCorona-N created by the Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology and CoviVac from the Chumakov Federal Scientific Center for Research and Development of Immune and Biological Products.

Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, EpiVacCorona-N and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a single-dose vaccine.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.