Russian city of Perm is set to host 2022 European Curling Championship

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. The 2022 European Curling Championship will be hosted by the Russian city of Perm, a source in the press office of the World Curling Federation (WCF) announced to TASS on Thursday.

"The Le Gruyere AOP European Curling Championships 2022 will be held in Perm, Russia, from Saturday 19 to Saturday 26 November 2022," according to the source.

The World Curling Federation’s press office confirmed later in its statement that "Perm, Russia is to host the Le Gruyere AOP European Curling Championships 2022."

"Perm is located on the banks of the Kama River, near the Ural Mountains," the statement reads. "The city is a major administrative, industrial, scientific and cultural hub and is home to over one million people."

According to the federation’s statement, the "European Curling Championships 2022 will be played in two facilities. The A Division will be held in the 6,000 seaters Molot Arena, a multifunctional facility that hosts ice hockey and basketball events. The B Division will be hosted by the Sukharev Sport Center, a 860-seater ice arena."

Russia previously hosted European Curling Championships only once and it was back in 2011. The Russian national female team is the four-time winner of the European Curling Championships, while the men’s team has no champion’s titles as of today.

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.