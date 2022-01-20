Russia’s Babikov wins 20km individual race at IBU World Cup stage in Italy

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russia’s Anton Babikov won on Thursday the individual race in men’s 20km competition of the 7th stage of the 2021/2022 International Biathlon Union (IBU) World Cup in Italy’s Antholz-Anterselva.

Russia’s 30-year-old biathlete cleared the 20-kilometer distance in 49 minutes and 46.8 seconds without a single missed shot during the race. Norway’s Tarjei Bo finished second with only 9.7 seconds behind Babikov and two missed shots on the target.

Babikov’s teammate Karim Khalili finished in 3rd place with one missed shot and 48.5 seconds behind the winner of the competition.