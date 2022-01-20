Russian tennis star Medvedev through to Round 3 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev cleared on Thursday Round 2 of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne earlier this week.

On Day 4 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, 2nd-seed Medvedev defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (7-1); 6-4; 4-6; 6-2. The match lasted for 2 hours and 58 minutes.

"[He's] somebody who can always play good," the official website of the tournament quoted Medvedev as saying before his encounter with Kyrgioos on January 20. "He's going to try to pump himself up … he likes to play big names."

However, the Russian player said following his today’s win over Kyrgios: "I felt like I was returning really well today and yet to break him, it was really tough."

"I came to win this match and I'm happy that I managed to do it," Medvedev continued. "It was a fighting match, we both served big. These matches can get tight."

The Russian player is now set to meet in Round 3 Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, who defeated later in the day Richard Gasquet of France with the final score of 4-6; 6-0; 4-0. The final set was not completed because the French player pulled of the match citing an injury.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, is currently rated as World No. 2 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.