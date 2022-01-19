UEFA to announce in March ticket price policy for 2022 Champions League final in Russia

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) is set to announce in March the ticket-price policy for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in Russia’s Saint Petersburg, the press office of the Local Organizing Committee told TASS on Wednesday.

Russia’s Match-TV television channel announced earlier in the day citing its unnamed source that ticket prices for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match in Russia would range between 1,390 euro (almost $1,580) and 90 euro (over $100).

The UEFA press office confirmed to TASS that the information about alleged ticket prices for the much-anticipated match would be provided in due course.

"UEFA can confirm that the ticket prices have not been communicated and the information you have seen is not correct," the press service stated. "All information regarding ticketing for the 2022 UEFA Champions League final will be communicated in due course."

Alexey Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said on January 18 that another visit of evaluation group’s visit of the Union of European Football Associations, ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match, was expected to be held in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on February 7-10.

In August 2019, the European governing body of football, UEFA, announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly-built football arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of the 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The over 62,300-seat capacity stadium was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in St. Petersburg in 2007 and commissioned in early 2017. It serves as the home stadium for Zenit St. Petersburg football club.