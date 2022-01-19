Design of Russian athletes’ uniforms for 2022 Olympics bear pattern of national identity

MOSCOW, January 19. /TASS/. A pattern revealing Russia’s national identity will be visible on uniforms of the country’s athletes during the upcoming 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China’s Beijing, Anastasia Zadorina, the head of Russian outfit company Zasport, told TASS on Wednesday.

Due to international sanctions, Russian athletes cannot wear a uniform bearing state symbols. Last November, the Russian Olympic chief told journalists that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had approved uniforms for the team from Russia for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

"I believe that all designers, who worked on the apparel for athletes of our country, tried to strike out the pattern of the national identity," Zadorina said. "It was complicated for us because we could not use the national state symbols and the inscription ‘Russia’."

"However, despite all restrictions, the apparel resembles Russia’s elements displayed in the shape of geographical elements," she said. "We stayed on our previous course, which we assumed developing a collection for the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang. Zasport uniforms are very laconic and designed in line with global fashion trends."

"So far, we have added up a new color scheme and it is the color of Qing, which has a special meaning in Chinese culture," Zadorina said. "Hundreds of millions of people around the globe are watching how national teams emerge one after another during a parade at the Olympics opening ceremony, which is in some way is a grand fashion show."

Sanctions against Russian sports

On December 17, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Switzerland’s Lausanne partially upheld WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports.

Following the CAS decision, Russian athletes were deprived of their right to participate in all World Championships, Olympic and Paralympic Games under the national flag of Russia and to the tune of the national anthem for two years.

The ruling of the Swiss-based court also stripped Russia of the right to bid for the organization of all international sports tournaments for a period of two years. WADA’s sanctions will be in force until December 2022.