UEFA set for another inspection of St. Petersburg ahead of 2022 Champions League final

ST. PETERSBURG, January 18. /TASS/. Another visit of evaluation group’s visit of the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA), ahead of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final match, is expected to be held in Russia’s Saint Petersburg on February 7-10, Alexey Sorokin, the head of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC), said on Tuesday.

"UEFA’s visit to St. Petersburg is planned for February 7-10," Sorokin said adding that in his opinion it should be more likely the "final visit," of the UEFA executive officials.

In August 2019, the European governing body of football announced the selection of Russia’s St. Petersburg as the venue for the final of the 2021 Champions League at the recently-built football stadium.

However, the date was moved to 2022 due to safety reasons amid the global spread of the novel coronavirus and the match is now slated for May 28, 2022.

The newly built Gazprom Arena in St. Petersburg hosted the opening and final matches of the 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup and also served as one of 12 stadiums across the country hosting matches of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.