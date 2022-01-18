Female biathlon racer Kuklina was most tested athlete for doping in Russia last year

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian biathlon racer Larisa Kuklina, who has not been put on the country’s Olympic roster for 2022 Winter Games in China, was the most tested athlete for doping by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) in 2021, the agency stated in a document, which was provided to TASS on Tuesday.

According to the document, RUSADA inspectors carried out nine doping inspections of Kuklina last year. However, Russia’s marathon running Champion Andrey Leiman received the same amount of doping inspectors’ visits last year.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Switzerland’s Lausanne upheld on December 17, 2020 WADA’s (the World Anti-Doping Agency) previous ruling on a number of sanctions against Russian sports. In particular, CAS upheld WADA’s decision to declare RUSADA as non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code. The court, however, ruled to cut the previously proposed four-year term of sanctions to the period of two years.

The Swiss-based court said in a statement on December 17, 2020 that the CAS Panel "unanimously determined RUSADA to be non-compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code (WADC) in connection with its failure to procure the delivery of the authentic LIMS data (Laboratory Information Management System) and underlying analytical data of the former Moscow Laboratory to WADA" in the period between 2012 and 2015. The Russian authorities deny accusations of manipulation.