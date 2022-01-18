Russian tennis player Kasatkina clears opening round of 2022 Australian Open in Melbourne

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Daria Kasatkina cleared on Tuesday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne earlier this week.

On Day 2 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, Kasatkina, 25th-seed, eased past Stefanie Voegele of Switzerland with straight sets win of 6-3; 6-1. It took Kasatkina 67 minutes to defeat her Swiss opponent.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round with Poland’s Magda Linette, who defeated earlier in the day Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia also in straight sets 6-4; 7-5. Their duel on hard courts of Melbourne lasted for 1 hour and 38 minutes.

Russia’s 24-year-old Kasatkina is the winner of four WTA (the Women Tennis Association) tournaments and she is currently rated as the World No 23 in the WTA Rankings. Kasatkina’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching the quarterfinal rounds of the 2018 French Open and 2018 Wimbledon.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.