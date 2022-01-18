Russian tennis player Samsonova through to Round 2 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis player Lyudmila Samsonova cleared on Tuesday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne earlier this week.

On Day 2 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, Samsonova breezed past Emina Bektas of the United States with straight sets win of 7-5; 6-4. The match lasted for 1 hour and 27 minutes.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round 31st-seed Marketa Vondrousova from the Czech Republic, who defeated earlier in the day Australia’s Priscilla Hon also in straight sets 6-2; 6-3. Their duel lasted only for 1 hour and 10 minutes.

Russia’s 23-year-old Samsonova is the winner of one WTA (the Women Tennis Association) tournament and she is currently rated as the World No 39 in the WTA Rankings. Samsonova’s best result playing at the Grand Slam tournaments was reaching Round 4 of the 2021 Wimbledon.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.