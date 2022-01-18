Russian tennis star Medvedev clears Round 1 of 2022 Australian Open

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev cleared on Tuesday the opening stage of the 2022 Australian Open, which kicked off in Melbourne earlier this week.

On Day 2 of the prestigious Grand Slam tournament, 2nd-seed Medvedev defeated Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland in straight sets 6-1; 6-4; 7-6 (7-3). The match lasted for 1 hour and 54 minutes.

The Russian is now set to meet in the next round the winner of another Round 1 clash between Liam Broady from Great Britain and Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

Russia’s Medvedev, 25, is currently rated as World No. 2 in the ATP (the Association of Tennis Professionals) Rankings List and he is the winner of 13 ATP tournaments. The Russian player is also the winner of the 2021 US Open.

The 2022 Australian Open tournament is played at Melbourne Park between January 17 and 30 and it offers $54 million in prize money. Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka of Japan are the defending champions at the 2022 Australian Open in men’s and women’s singles respectively.

However, World No. 1 Djokovic is not taking part in the opening tournament of the Grand Slam series this year after his visa was canceled earlier in the month due to reported violations of anti-COVID-19 regulations upon his arrival on the territory of Australia.