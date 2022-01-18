Chinese Foreign Ministry assures public Beijing Olympics protected from hacker attacks

BEIJING, January 18. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities are ensuring the security of the Beijing Winter Olympics and deem individual countries’ fears of possible hacker attacks on smartphones and computers during the event as groundless, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday.

"Some countries have concerns about network security at the Beijing Olympics, but their suspicions are completely unfounded," he stressed at a briefing in response to a Western journalist's request to comment on information that some countries, including Australia, the Netherlands and the United States, "have advised their athletes and officials not to take cell phones and laptops to the Beijing Olympics" because of the probability of hacking attacks.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.